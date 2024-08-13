HYDRA Demolishes Illegal Buildings After Fake Certificates Exposed!

A.V. Ranganath, the commissioner of the newly established Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA), warned encroachers to be cautious about constructing illegal structures or creating layouts in Full Tank Level (FTL) or buffer zones of lakes, or on any other government-owned assets.

In a recent HYDRA operation, three fully constructed buildings were demolished in Vaishali Nagar, Madinaguda, after they were found to be illegally constructed. According to reports, the building constructors had received multiple notices over a period of three months but failed to respond. HYDRA took action after the builders presented fake occupancy certificates. This incident serves as a reminder to exercise caution when purchasing properties.

Video: