Hyderabad's Shah Hatim Lake at Golconda Shrinks to 20 Acres - Officials Negligence!

Hyderabad's historic Shah Hatim Lake, once a grand 104-acre water body, is now on the brink of vanishing. This century-old lake, constructed during the Qutb Shahi period, has endured decades of neglect, and today it is just a shadow of what it used to be.

Unchecked encroachment, indiscriminate dumping of construction debris, and discharge of sewage have reduced the lake to a mere 20 acres. The water body is now clogged with dense layers of water hyacinth, and discarded domestic waste, plastic litter, and construction debris have made the lake an unofficial dumping site.

The result of this neglect is severe. The lake has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and invasive weeds have covered almost 80 per cent of the remaining water surface. Despite efforts by civic authorities to revive the lake, conservation efforts have been largely unsuccessful.

As Hyderabad's urban sprawl engulfs its ancient water bodies, Shah Hatim Lake faces the danger of disappearing completely. Immediate action must be taken to clear encroachments, prevent the dumping of waste, and put in place sustainable conservation strategies. The future of this ancient lake is in balance, and it's for us to decide before it's too late.

Also, read: Last Video of Hyderabad Doctor Ananya Rao Missing in Tungabhadra River