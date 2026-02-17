Hyderabad Weather Update: Temperature Rises to 33 °C, Air Quality Turns Unhealthy

Residents of Hyderabad woke up to a warmer Tuesday on February 17, 2026, as daytime temperatures soared close to 33 °C, marking a significant rise compared to recent winter days. Meteorological data shows this warming trend is part of a seasonal transition from cooler to hotter weather patterns.

Despite the pleasant warmth, the city is facing worsening air quality. Latest readings indicate that the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the unhealthy category, exposing many areas of Hyderabad to elevated levels of air pollution.

Unhealthy AQI levels typically arise when fine dust (PM2.5) and coarse particles (PM10) increase in concentration, often influenced by vehicle exhaust, dust from construction sites, and stagnant wind conditions. Public health experts advise sensitive groups — such as young children, older adults, and people with asthma — to limit prolonged outdoor activity and consider wearing masks when necessary.

Climate specialists point out that rising temperatures can sometimes trap pollution close to the surface, exacerbating air quality problems even as the overall climate warms. Continuous monitoring and proactive measures are deemed crucial for protecting public health.

With the mercury expected to stay high this week, authorities have urged citizens to stay informed about evolving weather forecasts and pollution trends to make safe lifestyle decisions.