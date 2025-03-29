Hyderabad Weather: March 29, 30 to Be the Hottest Days of March 2025

Hyderabad: On Saturday, March 29, Hyderabad experienced a warmer morning, setting the stage for two of the hottest days in March as summer intensifies. March 29 and 30 are expected to be the hottest days of the month, with temperatures predicted to reach up to 40°C in Hyderabad and even higher in other parts of Telangana. The heat alert was issued, urging residents to avoid outdoor exposure, especially during the afternoon hours.

The alert highlighted that temperatures in several areas of Telangana could soar to 44°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a forecast warning of rising temperatures across the state, with 15 districts expected to face temperatures of up to 44°C. These districts include Adilabad, Kothagudem, Jagitial, Khammam, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nizamabad, and others.

In response to the intense heat, IMD Hyderabad issued an orange alert for these districts, cautioning residents to take precautions against heat-related health risks. Despite the warning, the highest temperature recorded so far was 41°C in Adilabad, while other districts like Nalgonda, Jagtial, and Jogulamba Gadwal also recorded temperatures above 40°C.

Hyderabad too experienced the intense heat, with a temperature of 39.7°C recorded on March 27. With the forecast predicting no immediate relief, residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight, and follow heat safety measures to stay protected during this heatwave.