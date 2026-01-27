Hyderabad Tragedy: Chinese Manja Kills 5-Year-Old Despite Ban

The festive atmosphere of the Sankranti season, which usually fills homes and streets with joy across the Telugu states, has once again been overshadowed by a heartbreaking incident linked to the dangerous practice of flying kites using Chinese manja. This sharp, glass-coated thread continues to pose a serious threat to public safety, especially to two-wheeler riders.

In a tragic incident reported from Hyderabad, a five-year-old girl lost her life after sustaining a severe neck injury caused by a manja thread while riding on a motorcycle with her family.

What Happened?

According to police sources, the child’s father, Premsagar, a resident of KPHB, was returning to Hyderabad after visiting his native place. His younger daughter was seated in front of him on the two-wheeler when she suddenly cried out in pain.

Startled, the father immediately stopped the motorcycle and was horrified to find his daughter bleeding profusely from her neck. Upon closer examination, he discovered that a sharp kite string had slashed her throat. The family quickly removed the thread and rushed the child to the nearest hospital. Despite prompt medical attention, doctors were unable to save her, and she was declared dead.

Rising Concerns Over Chinese Manja

This heartbreaking episode has once again brought attention to the growing danger posed by Chinese manja, which has been banned due to its lethal nature. The thread, coated with finely crushed glass, is capable of causing deep cuts and life-threatening injuries.

Every year, especially during festive seasons like Sankranti, multiple incidents are reported involving two-wheeler riders, pedestrians, and even animals suffering severe injuries due to these deadly strings.

Authorities Urge Strict Compliance

Despite repeated warnings and strict bans, some individuals continue to use these hazardous threads for kite flying. Authorities have appealed to the public to avoid using illegal manja and opt for safer alternatives to prevent further tragedies.

Officials have also urged parents and guardians to educate children about the dangers of such materials and to prioritize safety during festive celebrations.

This tragic loss serves as a painful reminder of how careless actions can lead to irreversible consequences, turning moments of celebration into scenes of sorrow.

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