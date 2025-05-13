Hyderabad Traffic Diversions Today, May 13, for Miss World Heritage Walk

Hyderabad, May 13: In view of the 72nd Miss World pageant events scheduled for Tuesday, Hyderabad Police have enforced traffic restrictions and diversions in the Old City from 2 PM to 11 PM, affecting several key routes. The measures have been taken to facilitate a heritage walk at Charminar and a banquet for the contestants at Chowmahalla Palace, with heavy congestion expected in the vicinity.

According to orders issued by the Joint Commissioner of Hyderabad Traffic Police, vehicles will not be allowed on the following stretches:

Madina to Charminar

Charminar to Shalibanda

Shalibanda to Volga Junction

Volga Junction to Moosabowli via Khilwat Road

Key Traffic Diversions:

Madina Junction: Vehicles from Nayapool towards Charminar will be diverted to City College.

Himmatpura Junction: Traffic from Nagulachinta and Shalibanda will be rerouted via Haribowli and Volga Junction towards Fateh Darwaza.

Volga Junction: Vehicles from Himmatpura will be diverted towards Fateh Darwaza; no entry towards Chowmohalla Palace.

Moosabowli: Vehicles from Puranapool and Goodwill Café will be diverted towards City College, Fateh Darwaza, and Doodh Bowli.

Chowk Maidan Kaman: Vehicles allowed towards Kotla Alijah and Mughalpura.

Etebar Chowk: Traffic rerouted towards Mandi Mir Alam Market and Bibi Bazaar via Gulzar House.

Share-e-Baitul Kaman: No entry from Mitti Ka Sher towards Gulzar House; diverted via Ghansi Bazaar and High Court.

Old CP Office (Lakkad Kote): Vehicles from Afzalgunj side will be diverted via Mir Alam Mandi Market.

Congestion-Prone Areas:

Motorists are advised to avoid Puranapool Darwaza, Goodwill Café, MJ Bridge, Delhi Gate, Nayapool, Madina X Road, Himmatpura, Volga Junction, Lal Darwaza, and Aliabad Junction.

For assistance, citizens can contact the traffic helpline. The police urge commuters to plan alternative routes and cooperate with the temporary restrictions.