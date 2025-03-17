Hyderabad traffic diversions between Lulu Mall and Nexus Mall on March 17, 18

In an attempt to improve the road infrastructure and ease traffic flow, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a road upgradation and carpeting scheme. The project targets the road between Lulu Mall and Nexus Mall Flyover and seeks to upgrade the road level to mall entry level.

The project involves a length of 110 meters and a width of 7.5 meters, and the GHMC will supervise the construction activity within the KPHB Traffic Police Station jurisdiction. To avoid causing inconvenience, the work will be executed in phases, with certain traffic restrictions.

Traffic Restrictions and Diversion Plan

To ease the process of construction, traffic restrictions will be implemented for five consecutive nights, from March 14 to March 18, between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Commuters will be expected to experience congestion on the affected routes, and motorists are asked to use alternative roads and make time for their travels.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police issued an advisory listing diversion routes to facilitate free movement of vehicles. Travelers going towards Chaitanya Food Court and Nexus Mall rotary from JNTU X Road will be diverted near Lotus Hospital. They will have to turn left, go straight, turn right at Nallapochamma Temple Road, then another right, and turn left to arrive at the Nexus Mall main road.

Public Cooperation Reseeded

The Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Cyberabad, has appealed to commuters to make travel plans accordingly and extend cooperation to the traffic police for the five days. With diligence on the part of motorists in taking the diversion routes provided and showing patience, there can be a contribution to making the journey smooth and trouble-free for everyone.

As the GHMC works to enhance the road infrastructure, the public's cooperation and understanding are crucial in minimizing disruptions and ensuring the successful completion of the project.

Also read:

