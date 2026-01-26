Hyderabad Shock: Zomato Delivery Executive Beaten by Pizza Hut Staff Over Low Rating

A Zomato delivery executive was allegedly assaulted by staff members at a Pizza Hut outlet in Hyderabad following a dispute over a customer rating. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, was captured on the restaurant’s CCTV cameras and has since come under police investigation.

According to the complaint filed by the delivery executive, the altercation began when he arrived at the outlet to pick up an order. Restaurant staff allegedly confronted him, claiming that a recent low customer rating had negatively impacted the outlet’s online reputation and holding him responsible for it.

The delivery executive stated that several employees initially mocked him before an argument broke out. Despite his attempts to clarify that customer ratings are submitted by users and not delivery personnel, the situation reportedly escalated. Witnesses said the staff members allegedly assaulted him, pushed him to the ground, and continued to threaten him.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR against the accused employees under charges of assault and criminal intimidation. Authorities have begun questioning individuals identified in the CCTV footage as part of the ongoing investigation.