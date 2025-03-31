Hyderabad to Shirdi Flights: IndiGo starts Night Flights

Shirdi International Airport in Maharashtra has successfully completed its runway recarpeting, allowing night flight operations for the first time. This development is set to improve air connectivity to the holy town of Shirdi, making it more accessible for devotees and travelers.

To mark this achievement, IndiGo Airlines has introduced two new flights—one in the morning and one at night. The airline has also launched a scheduled flight (6E 7038/7039) on the Hyderabad-Shirdi-Hyderabad route, carrying 78 passengers. IndiGo has announced this new service as a special gift for citizens, celebrating Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Eid, and the start of Chaitra Navratri.

With these new flights, Shirdi Airport will now handle 11 flights daily, serving around 3,000 passengers a day. Other airlines have shown interest in adding more flights, enhancing travel options for those visiting Shirdi for Sai Baba’s darshan and the early morning Kakad Aarti, which starts at 4 am.

The successful completion of this project is credited to the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), regulatory agencies, and the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Minister of State for Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

Swati Pandey, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of MADC, stated, "The commencement of night flight operations marks a major milestone for Maharashtra’s aviation industry. It enhances connectivity and offers smoother travel for devotees worldwide. The addition of these new flights reflects our commitment to improving travel experiences in Shirdi."

This upgrade is expected to boost Shirdi’s accessibility and make it easier for travelers to visit the spiritual town.