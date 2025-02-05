Hyderabad Set to Host KISAN Agri Show 2025 from February 7-9

Hyderabad is all set to host the KISAN Agri Show 2025, the largest agriculture exhibition in Telangana. This will be the third edition of the event, scheduled to take place from February 7 to 9, 2025, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre. The show aims to bring together industry experts, policymakers, farmers, and professionals to discuss and display the latest agricultural innovations.

Covering an area of 12,000 sq.m, the exhibition will feature over 150 companies showcasing products and services that are shaping the future of agriculture. After two successful editions, the third one is expected to attract more than 30,000 visitors from across Telangana and neighboring states.

Key government departments, including Agriculture and Horticulture, will also participate to share valuable policies and schemes designed for farmers' welfare. The exhibition will cover a wide range of topics, including farm machinery, water and irrigation, plasticulture, protected cultivation, IoT in agriculture, and contract farming.

KISAN Agri Show 2025 offers farmers and exhibitors a platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and discovering the latest trends and solutions in the agricultural sector. It promises to be a dynamic and informative event for all involved in agriculture.