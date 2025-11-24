Hyderabad: Say No to Free Movies, Warns Sajjanar Amid Immadi Ravi Arrest

With the arrest of iBomma founder Immadi Ravi continuing to shake the Telugu film industry, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand Sajjanar has issued a strict public advisory urging citizens to stay away from suspicious links and websites offering pirated movies and free downloads. The warning comes as cybercrime teams uncover deeper layers of the piracy network operated by Ravi.

According to the Commissioner, several cybercriminal groups are now circulating fraudulent links disguised as free OTT platforms or movie download websites. Clicking on such links can lead to serious consequences, including hacking of bank accounts, access to personal files, and theft of sensitive data. Sajjanar stressed that citizens must avoid all sites that promise “Free Movies” or “Free Downloads,” as these are often traps designed to compromise devices and steal information.

He urged people to adopt stronger digital hygiene practices, including using secure passwords, avoiding unknown websites, and refraining from downloading movies through illegal sources. With the ongoing crackdown on piracy, police are taking a zero-tolerance approach towards both operators and users of illegal streaming platforms.

Sajjanar emphasized that cybercrime has evolved rapidly, and unsuspecting users are often the first targets. He encouraged the public to rely only on legitimate OTT platforms and report any suspicious links or social media messages to the Cyber Crime Police Station.

As the investigation into Immadi Ravi’s operations continues, Telangana Police has stepped up monitoring of piracy networks across the state, warning that anyone engaging with or encouraging such activities may also face action.