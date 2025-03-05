Hyderabad Ramadan: From Haleem to Irani Chai, The City's Festive Food Culture

When Ramzan begins in Hyderabad, the city undergoes a noticeable change. The holy month brings a surge in religious activity, but what stands out most to many people is the transformation in the city’s food culture. With the arrival of Ramzan, Hyderabad’s food scene takes on a new flavor, offering a variety of delicious dishes that become the main attraction during this time.

The most famous dish during Ramzan is Haleem. This meat and lentil dish, which originated in the 1940s at Irani cafes, is a must-try for Hyderabadis every year. Despite its increasing cost—mutton Haleem now costs around Rs 300—people eagerly wait to enjoy it. From traditional spots like Grand Hotel to popular Old City joints like Nayab Hotel, many Hyderabadis take part in “Haleem hopping,” where they visit various places to sample and rate the best versions of the dish.

However, in recent years, the food scene during Ramzan has expanded beyond Haleem. Other dishes like Marag (creamy mutton stew) and Pathar Ka Gosht are becoming just as popular. These dishes, typically not found in most restaurants, are now available at roadside stalls throughout the Old City and other areas during Ramzan. This has made it easier for people to explore new dishes without venturing into crowded areas.

Hyderabad’s food scene during Ramzan has become a shared experience for people of all backgrounds. While Muslims observe fasting during this time, many non-Muslims also indulge in the rich food culture of the city. It’s common for people from different parts of the city, including the IT sector, to visit the Old City and try the special dishes of Ramzan. With the government allowing establishments to stay open all night during Ramzan, late-night visits to the Charminar area have become a popular activity, especially for those who are new to Hyderabad.

One unique aspect of Ramzan in Hyderabad is Sehri, the pre-dawn meal before fasting. Many people experience Sehri for the first time during Ramzan. It features traditional household dishes like Khichdi Khatta-Kheema, along with kebabs and other offerings. This meal is a refreshing change from the usual Biryani or Haleem, giving people the chance to explore new flavors.

For many, the experience wouldn’t be complete without a cup of Irani Chai at Nimrah Cafe, located near the historic Charminar. The atmosphere around Charminar is lively, with both locals and visitors enjoying the food and the experience of being part of the city’s vibrant Ramzan culture.

If the Old City is too crowded for some, areas like Tolichowki offer a more relaxed food scene. By the third week of Ramzan, the main road in Tolichowki is lined with temporary food stalls, making it a popular choice for those looking for a taste of Ramzan without heading into the Old City. Tolichowki’s proximity to Hitec City makes it an ideal spot for people working in the area.

Overall, Hyderabad’s food scene during Ramzan is a unique experience that attracts people from all walks of life. Whether it’s tasting Haleem, enjoying Sehri, or sipping Irani Chai, the city offers a gastronomical journey that everyone can enjoy. The Ramzan food culture is one of the things that truly brings the city together, making it a must-experience for anyone in Hyderabad during this time.