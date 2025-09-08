Hyderabad’s Ganpati Laddu Auction 2025: Muslim and Christian Youth Win Sacred Laddus in Telangana Towns

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of interfaith unity, Christian youth David made headlines in Jawaharnagar by winning the Ganpati laddu at an auction organized by the Adda Boys Association in Sriramnagar as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. David bid an impressive ₹40,000 for the laddu, surprising locals with his enthusiasm and respect for the festival. After winning, he donned a traditional hat and joined the crowd in chanting “Jai Bolo Ganesh Maharaj Ki Jai,” earning loud applause. His actions stood out as a symbolic gesture of communal harmony, showing that devotion can transcend religious boundaries.

This act came a day after Muslim youth Sohel also participated in a similar auction, winning hearts across the city. Together, their participation sent a powerful message that festivals are not only about rituals but also about shared culture, inclusivity, and mutual respect. Residents of Jawaharnagar praised both youth for setting an inspiring example of interfaith understanding.

Meanwhile, Nirmal town witnessed a similar celebration of unity when Muslim woman Amreen took part in the highly anticipated Ganesh laddu auction at Eidgah Adarsh Nagar. Amid enthusiastic bidding, she secured the laddu for an astonishing ₹1,88,888. Her victory was hailed as a shining example of communal harmony, with the Hindu community warmly appreciating her spirit of inclusiveness. “Winning this laddu is not just about bidding; it is about celebrating togetherness,” Amreen said, expressing her gratitude.

Adding to the wave of unity, another Muslim participant, Md. Pasha from Mushtipalli village in Narayanpet district, won a Ganesh laddu in his area for ₹26,116. These acts collectively highlight how festivals can foster friendship, mutual respect, and understanding across religious communities, turning celebrations into powerful symbols of social cohesion.