Hyderabad Roads to Get Global Names After Ratan Tata, Trump, Google & Tech Giants – TG Govt’s New Move

The Telangana government has announced plans to rename several prominent roads in Hyderabad in honour of noted personalities and globally influential companies. The decision, revealed on Sunday, is part of the state’s broader effort to strengthen international branding and recognise major contributors to economic and technological growth.

One of the key projects includes the naming of the upcoming greenfield radial road connected to the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) after legendary industrialist Ratan Tata. In another high-profile move, the road running alongside the United States Consulate General in Hyderabad will be christened ‘Donald Trump Avenue’, according to an official government statement.

The state government has also decided to formally communicate these naming proposals to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the United States Embassy.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier floated the idea of naming important city roads after global corporations during his address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) conclave held in Delhi earlier this year. Taking that vision forward, a major stretch in Hyderabad will soon be known as ‘Google Street’.

This road is located along Google’s upcoming campus in the city’s Financial District, which is expected to become the company’s largest facility outside the United States. The move is aimed at acknowledging Google’s expanding presence and global influence.

In addition, the government is planning to introduce ‘Microsoft Road’ and ‘Wipro Junction’ to recognise the contributions of two of the most influential technology giants. These initiatives align with Telangana’s ongoing push to position Hyderabad as a leading global hub for innovation, technology, and investment.