Hyderabad Road Accidents: 960 Lives Lost in Night-Times

Hyderabad is one of the busiest cities in the country. The city boasts of diversity and there is a place for everyone across the social spectrum to enjoy and have a gala time. The city has seen great development in all sectors but if there is an area that’s still struggling, it’s road and traffic control.

Like every big city, Hyderabad struggles with traffic and despite the authorities’ best efforts, it’s difficult to make it smooth sailing for people going to offices, colleges, and schools. However, this is not the problem. The issue that’s grappling the city is what happens when the rush settles down at night.

When peak traffic dies down, it is then the city’s lack of traffic rule enforcement or proper security is exposed. One stat that will give you chills is this. 960 people lost their lives in overnight crashes last year, which means that individuals are definitely reckless but it also means that there is no oversight from the city authorities as well.

The 960 loss of lives accounts for nearly 50% of all road accidents that happened last year in the city and if this doesn’t paint a grim picture, then nothing else will. Hyderabad also has one of the busiest night lives and it’s here that the city has lost its grip on the public. Reckless driving and speeding alongside ineffective night-time enforcement could be the reasons for this concerning stat.

If we delve deep into these 960 accidents, the Cyberabad area recorded the highest toll with 481 deaths, followed by Rachakonda with 395 and Hyderabad city with 85 deaths.

Also, the odds of surviving a road crash in Telangana are quite bleak. The fatality rate is 29.81% which is slightly above the nation’s average of 29.5%.

Lack of enforcement is highlighted as one of the big reasons for the city’s struggles with accidents. With the nights offering wide and empty roads, youngsters especially feed on their instincts to speed to get the adrenaline rush and eventually pay the price with their lives.

Numbers suggest that the enforcement in the city during the daytime is nearly 15-25 times higher than at night. One way to curb accidents would be to keep traffic signals open all night. This way, drivers would be compelled to slow down as a sense of responsibility could creep in. Smart surveillance systems can also ensure safer roads without the need for human intervention.

