Hyderabad Road Accident: Speeding Car Crashes into Truck in Hayathnagar, Three Dead – Watch Video

A tragic road accident took place this morning at Kuntloor in Hayathnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad, claiming the lives of three individuals and leaving one critically injured. The incident occurred when a speeding car collided head-on with a DCM lorry coming from the opposite direction.

According to police reports, the car was traveling at a very high speed. The accident happened near a turning point. Unable to control the vehicle, the driver rammed into the lorry. The impact was so severe that the three passengers Chandrasena Reddy, Trinad Reddy, and Varshit Reddy died on the spot. Another person, who suffered serious injuries, was rushed to the hospital, where his condition remains critical.

All four victims belonged to the same village and were returning from a family function at the time of the accident. Locals said they were just moments away from reaching their home.

Police arrived at the scene, conducted a preliminary investigation, and sent the bodies to a hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Disturbing CCTV footage of the crash has emerged, showing the car moving at high speed before the collision. Local residents struggled to retrieve the bodies, which were trapped inside the badly damaged vehicle. Police confirmed that overspeeding was the main cause of the crash.

The incident has cast a deep shadow of grief over the village of Kuntloor.