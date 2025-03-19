Hyderabad Real Estate Market Sees 16 Percent Decline in Property Registrations

Hyderabad’s property market recorded 5,900 registrations in February 2025, a 16% decline compared to 7,135 in the same month last year. The total value of these properties stood at ₹3,925 crore, which is a 10% drop from ₹4,362 crore in February 2024, according to data from the Telangana Registration and Stamps Department.

Despite the year-on-year decline, Hyderabad’s real estate market showed signs of recovery with a 10% increase in registrations compared to January 2025. The total value of registered properties also rose by 13% month-on-month (MoM).

Properties priced between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore saw a 15% dip, with only 1,561 units registered in February. However, homes priced above ₹1 crore experienced growth, with a 1% increase in registrations, reaching 1,053 units. These high-value homes accounted for 18% of all registrations in February 2025.

The demand for homes between 1,000 to 2,000 sq ft remained strong, accounting for 67% of the total registrations. Larger properties of over 2,000 sq ft also gained traction, rising to 17% of the total, compared to 13% in February 2024.

At the district level, Rangareddy led with 44% of the total property registrations, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri with 41%. Hyderabad district contributed 15%. The top five deals in February involved properties larger than 3,000 sq ft, valued over ₹6 crore. Four of these deals took place in Central Hyderabad, with one in Western Hyderabad.