Hyderabad Real Estate Hits New High as HMDA Land Auctions Fetch ₹3,862 Crore

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has concluded its landmark series of land auctions, setting a new benchmark in Hyderabad’s real estate market. The final round of auctions witnessed an impressive bid from COEUS Education Management Private Limited, which purchased 1.98 acres of premium land at Golden Mile for a record ₹77.75 crore per acre.

With this latest deal, HMDA’s total earnings from the auctions have surged to ₹3,862.8 crore, marking one of the most successful land monetization initiatives in Telangana’s history. The overwhelming response from bidders highlights the growing investor confidence in Hyderabad’s development ecosystem and the region’s rapidly appreciating property value.

The Golden Mile layout, known for its strategic location and world-class infrastructure, has attracted several top corporate players and developers over the past few years. Experts note that the record-breaking bid by COEUS Education reflects the continued demand for commercial and institutional land in Hyderabad’s western corridor.

HMDA officials expressed satisfaction over the outcome, stating that the auction results reaffirm Hyderabad’s position as a preferred destination for real estate investments. The funds generated through these auctions are expected to be utilized for various urban development and infrastructure projects under HMDA’s jurisdiction, further boosting the city’s growth prospects.

With the conclusion of this auction phase, HMDA’s achievement of ₹3,862.8 crore in revenue stands as a testament to the city’s robust real estate market and investor optimism in Telangana’s capital.