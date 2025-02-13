Hyderabad Real Estate: Budvel's Ancient Rocks Destroyed for High-Rise Apartments

The ongoing urban expansion in Hyderabad has raised alarms over the environmental damage caused by developers flattening ancient rock formations near Exit 16 of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Budvel. The site is part of a land auction held by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in August 2023, where 100 acres were sold for ₹3,625 crore. Construction of high-rise apartments and villas has already begun. While officials argue this development is necessary to meet the city’s housing demand, conservationists fear that the destruction of these ancient rock formations could cause permanent environmental harm.

These rocks, some of which are more than a billion years old, are crucial to the region's ecological balance. Over the past three decades, Hyderabad has already lost around 80% of its natural rock formations, leading to concerns about the city's sustainability. These rocks help with natural water filtration, provide homes for local wildlife, and regulate temperature. Removing them may have dire consequences for the environment.

On-site visits show heavy machinery, including JCBs and cranes, tearing apart the rocks, reducing them to rubble. Warning signs such as “Blasting Road Ahead” and “Danger” were clearly visible, reflecting the aggressive scale of the operation. Environmentalists are particularly concerned that the removal of these rocks will worsen several key issues in the city, including groundwater depletion, flooding, and rising temperatures due to the urban heat island effect.

Arun Vasireddy, an environmentalist, warned, "These rocks are not just geological landmarks, but vital components of our ecosystem. They regulate water flow, provide shelter for many species, and keep the temperature stable. Removing them without careful planning will create an ecological disaster."

The loss of these natural rock structures also affects local wildlife. Various birds, insects, and reptiles rely on these formations as habitats. As these rocks are destroyed, their habitats vanish too, threatening the survival of many species.

Beyond the environmental concerns, the demolition of these rocks poses significant civic challenges for Hyderabad. Urban planner Bhupesh M pointed out that such rapid expansion without adequate planning could overload the city's already strained infrastructure. "We are already dealing with traffic jams, water shortages, and pollution. Flattening these rocks will make things worse by reducing groundwater levels, disrupting drainage, and increasing the risk of land sinking," he explained.

Hyderabad has already seen more flooding during monsoon seasons due to real estate projects disrupting natural stormwater channels. The ongoing development in Budvel is expected to worsen these problems, creating long-term challenges for the city's infrastructure.

Despite the outcry from environmental groups, government officials maintain that urban expansion is necessary to accommodate Hyderabad’s growing population. An HMDA representative defended the development, stating, “While we need land for housing, we’re working to balance urbanization and environmental concerns. Some rocks may be removed, but we’re trying to preserve key formations where possible.” Conservationists remain skeptical, urging officials to integrate natural rock features into new development projects, rather than destroying them.

As the city continues to expand, Hyderabad faces the difficult task of balancing development with the need to protect its unique geological heritage. Without sustainable planning, the city risks losing both its natural beauty and the vital environmental services these ancient rock formations provide.