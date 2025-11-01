Hyderabad Real Estate Boom: Property Sales Up by 52%; Over 20,000 Units Sold!

Hyderabad’s real estate market continues to surge ahead, recording one of its strongest quarters in recent years. Both property sales and new project launches have witnessed a steep rise, making the city one of India’s hottest real estate destinations.

According to the latest market data, over 20,000 housing units were sold in Hyderabad between July and September 2025, marking a massive 52.7% increase compared to the same period last year. The city also saw a 46.6% jump in new project launches, reflecting strong demand and growing investor confidence.

The expansion of Hyderabad’s IT corridors, continuous infrastructure development, and a stable economic environment have been the primary growth drivers. New connectivity projects, including the Outer Ring Road expansion, the upcoming Regional Ring Road, and ongoing metro extensions, have made suburban zones more accessible, fueling both sales and supply.

Developers have launched a wide range of projects to match this surge in demand. Localities such as Kokapet, Tellapur, Gachibowli, and Narsingi have seen the highest number of new projects, especially in the mid and premium segments. Demand has also grown in emerging corridors such as Patancheru, Kompally, and Shamirpet, where prices remain comparatively affordable.

Industry experts note that the average property price in Hyderabad has risen by nearly 15% year-on-year, driven by both rising construction costs and heightened demand. Many developers report strong booking volumes and waiting lists for newly launched units, with inventories depleting faster than expected.

The luxury housing market has also expanded considerably. Builders are now offering integrated lifestyle communities, with gated developments featuring advanced amenities, as homebuyers prioritize quality of living and long-term value.

However, experts caution that while the growth momentum is robust, affordability could become a concern if prices continue to escalate at the same pace. Rising interest rates and land costs may slow down entry-level home purchases, though the overall sentiment remains overwhelmingly positive.

For investors and homebuyers alike, Hyderabad remains one of India’s most stable and promising real estate markets. The combination of employment growth, infrastructure expansion, and consistent demand has ensured that the city retains its reputation as a real estate powerhouse in South India.

With over 20,000 homes sold in just one quarter and thousands more under construction, Hyderabad’s property market is clearly in the middle of a long-term growth cycle, one that shows no signs of slowing down.