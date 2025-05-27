Hyderabad Real Estate: 81 Percent Prefer Buying Homes Over Renting

Indians continue to see homeownership as a major life goal, with 80% of people across key cities expressing a strong desire to own a house. In Hyderabad, 81% of people preferred owning a home over renting, driven by the need for long-term security, financial stability, and cultural values.

The survey, which gathered responses from over 1,600 people in eight major cities, showed slightly stronger ownership sentiment in Chennai (86%), Mumbai Metropolitan Region (85%), and Ahmedabad (83%). Kolkata followed closely behind Hyderabad with 80%. However, ownership interest was lower in cities like Delhi-NCR (74%) and Bengaluru (73%), where high property prices and a younger renting population played a role.

Among high-income earners (earning over ₹50 lakh annually), the desire to buy a home was the highest at 91%. Millennials also showed strong interest, with 82% saying they see homeownership as a step toward financial independence and long-term stability. In comparison, Gen Z (71%) and lower-income groups (72%) were less inclined to buy, mainly due to affordability issues and flexible lifestyles.

In cities like Hyderabad, most homebuyers are looking for long-term living spaces rather than investment opportunities. Bengaluru (40%) and Mumbai (34%) saw more investment-driven purchases. In contrast, cities such as Chennai (51%), Ahmedabad (48%), and Delhi-NCR (42%) had more people buying homes for the first time.

The survey also looked at what buyers want in a home. Around 58% prefer homes close to hospitals, 53% value proximity to shopping areas, and 40% look for access to public transportation. Features like gyms (16%) and community clubs (23%) are now seen as standard amenities rather than major deciding factors.

Since the pandemic, the dream of owning a home has only grown stronger. Lower interest rates, supportive government policies, and a stable economy have helped boost buyer confidence in the housing market. The findings highlight the increasing need for affordable housing options and flexible financing, especially for younger generations and lower-income families hoping to achieve homeownership.