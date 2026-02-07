Hyderabad Power Cut Today, Feb 9: Areas Affected and Timings Announced

Several parts of Hyderabad will experience temporary power disruptions today as electricity authorities carry out planned repair and maintenance activities. The power department has advised households, offices, and commercial establishments in the affected areas to make alternative arrangements in advance to minimise inconvenience during the outage period.

Reason Behind the Power Shutdown

According to officials, the interruption in electricity supply is part of routine feeder maintenance aimed at improving the reliability of the power network. The work involves activities such as clearing overgrown tree branches near transmission lines, inspecting transformers, and reinforcing electrical infrastructure to reduce the risk of unexpected breakdowns, especially during peak demand or unfavourable weather conditions.

The duration of power cuts will vary depending on the area and the pace of maintenance work, with outages scheduled at different times throughout the day.

Power Cut Timings and Affected Areas

10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Jubilee Hills Road Nos. 31, 36, 41, 42, 43, 44, and 44-A

10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Pleasant Valley Main Road

Gayatri Hills Police Line Out Gate

Roads surrounding Yousufguda Sub-Station

Jayabheri Kaman Line

Mathrushree Hotel Lane

M Square Hotel Lane

In addition, nearby streets and residential pockets, including areas close to prominent residences such as those of film actor Ram Charan, IAS Quarters, and Damodar Reddy, will also be affected during the maintenance window.

Advisory to Residents

Residents and businesses in these localities are advised to plan essential activities accordingly and ensure backup power solutions are in place until normal electricity supply is restored.

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