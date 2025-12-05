Hyderabad Police Foil Hawala Transfer, Seize ₹4 Crore from Car Near ORR

In a major crackdown on illegal money movement, the Hyderabad police on Friday seized unaccounted hawala cash worth nearly ₹4 crore near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Shamirpet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

According to officials, the seizure is the result of months-long surveillance on a hawala network following the earlier arrest of three key suspects involved in supplying illegal funds. Acting on specific and credible intelligence that a large consignment of cash was being transported from Mumbai and Gujarat, multiple police teams were deployed near the Medchal–ORR stretch.

During the special operation, the police intercepted a suspicious car at Shamirpet. A detailed search of the vehicle led to the recovery of large bundles of currency hidden beneath the seats and inside tyre compartments. Authorities confirmed that the total unaccounted cash seized amounts to ₹4 crore.

The occupants of the vehicle have been detained for questioning, and further investigation is underway to trace the larger hawala network and financial channels linked to the seizure.

Police officials stated that more arrests are likely as the probe progresses.