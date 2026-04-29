Hyderabad Police Book 627 Cases in Crackdown on Tinted Glass and Black Films

In Hyderabad, traffic police conducted a special drive against vehicles using illegal tinted glass and black films. During the operation, officials booked 627 cases and collected about ₹4.38 lakh in fines from those who violated the rules.

The drive was mainly carried out in the Malkajgiri traffic area, where many vehicles were found using dark films on their windows. Police stopped vehicles, checked them, and in several cases removed the black films on the spot.

Officials said that tinted glass is not allowed because it reduces visibility and makes it difficult for police to see inside vehicles, which can lead to safety and security concerns.

Traffic police have warned vehicle owners to remove black films immediately and follow the rules. They also said that such checking drives will continue in different parts of the city to ensure better safety and security for the public.