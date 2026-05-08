Hyderabad Parents Protest Against School Fees Hike

Parents in Hyderabad are expressing concern over rising private school fees and declining education standards. During a recent meeting held in the city, parents, teachers, and social activists demanded that the Telangana government take action against unregulated school fee hikes.

Many parents said private schools are increasing fees every year, making it difficult for middle-class families to afford quality education. Apart from tuition fees, schools are also charging high amounts for books, uniforms, transport, and other activities.

Several parents and activists also said that despite charging high fees, some schools are not providing good quality education. They claimed many students still struggle with basic learning skills, and some schools lack proper infrastructure and teaching standards.

The groups demanded that the government introduce a proper fee regulation system to control private school charges. They also asked officials to improve monitoring of schools and ensure better education standards for students.

Parents said education is becoming too expensive for ordinary families and hoped the government would take quick action to solve the issue.