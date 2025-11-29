Hyderabad Road Accident: One Dead, Three Injured After DCM Van Crashes Into Truck

A fatal accident on Mailardevpally Road in Hyderabad left one person dead and three others injured after a DCM van collided with a gravel truck late Friday night. The van, which was part of the Deputy Chief Minister’s convoy, reportedly lost control as the gravel-laden truck entered the main road, leading to a severe impact.

Emergency teams reached the spot quickly, but one occupant of the van died before medical help could be administered. Three others, including two passengers from the van and one person from the truck, were shifted to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the crash. Officers are examining whether speed, sudden lane entry by the truck, or poor visibility contributed to the collision. Preliminary observations suggest that the truck may have been joining the main road when the van approached at high speed.

The accident has once again highlighted safety concerns on busy stretches like Mailardevpally Road, where heavy vehicles frequently move during late hours. Authorities have urged commuters to follow traffic rules and exercise caution, especially while navigating roads with ongoing construction activity and frequent movement of gravel trucks.