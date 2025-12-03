Hyderabad New Year 2026 Events: Cyberabad Police Set Dec 21 Deadline for Permits

Hyderabad New Year Events 2026: With New Year celebrations around the corner, the Cyberabad Police have issued a crucial notice to all event organisers planning December 31 festivities within their jurisdiction. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty has urged organisers to obtain the necessary permissions well in advance, with December 21 set as the final deadline for submitting applications.

According to an official release, permissions must be applied for only through the online Cyberabad Police Permission Management System. Organisers are advised to complete the application process early to avoid last-minute issues. The police have made it clear that no late applications will be considered under any circumstances.

Additionally, the authorities have strictly stated that physical or offline applications submitted after December 21 will be rejected outright. This step is aimed at ensuring better crowd management, public safety, and smooth execution of New Year events across the Cyberabad region.

The Cyberabad Police also emphasized that failure to obtain prior permission could lead to legal action and cancellation of events. Organisers are therefore urged to comply with the guidelines and coordinate with the authorities to ensure a safe and incident-free New Year celebration.

Residents have been advised to attend only authorised events to ensure their safety during the celebrations.

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