Hyderabad Motocross Rider Rithesh Reddy Dies in Highway Crash Near Nalgonda

A professional motocross rider from Hyderabad lost his life in a tragic road accident on Sunday, February 15, near Chityal in Telangana’s Nalgonda district.

The deceased has been identified as Rithesh Reddy, a resident of Jubilee Hills and a well-known figure in the biking community. He had been part of a group ride comprising nearly 30 bikers from Hyderabad who travelled to Bapatla Beach in Andhra Pradesh over the weekend.

According to preliminary reports, Rithesh was returning to Hyderabad on his high-end BMW motorcycle, reportedly worth around ₹25 lakh, when the accident took place on a national highway stretch near Chityal. The bike is said to have gone out of control, allegedly due to overspeeding, before overturning on the road.

Rithesh, who had been a professional motocross rider for nearly two decades, sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash. Further details are awaited.