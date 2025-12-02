Hyderabad Metro Inducts 20 Transgender Security Personnel to Boost Women’s Safety

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has inducted 20 transgender personnel into its security services. This initiative goes beyond providing employment — it serves as a powerful symbol of dignity, equality, and reassurance across the city’s metro network, officials said.

Aligned with the Telangana government’s vision of inclusivity and equal opportunity, HMRL has taken a proactive step by deploying transgender personnel in frontline public-service roles. Their inclusion marks a major milestone in Hyderabad Metro’s mission to create a safe, inclusive, and commuter-friendly transportation system.

Officials noted that the move will particularly enhance women’s safety in metro stations and trains while also standing as a statement of social empowerment for marginalized communities.

Training and Deployment

The newly recruited personnel have completed their induction and security training and are beginning their duties from today. They will be stationed at selected metro stations and onboard trains, assisting passengers and ensuring a secure travel environment.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to empower transgender individuals through meaningful employment and social inclusion, helping to build a more equitable and compassionate society.

Hyderabad Metro’s Safety Framework

With three corridors and 57 stations, Hyderabad Metro carries nearly five lakh passengers daily. Women make up about 30% of its commuters, making safety and comfort a core operational priority.

HMRL has been taking proactive steps to strengthen women’s safety, improve accessibility, and ensure a secure commuting experience for all passengers.

Key Responsibilities of Transgender Security Personnel

Strengthening safety measures in women-only coaches and general areas

Assisting passengers with information, directions, and on-ground support

Monitoring baggage scanners for smooth and secure operations

Maintaining a visible and approachable security presence at stations

Supporting overall station security to ensure an orderly and welcoming environment

With this initiative, Hyderabad Metro Rail sets a progressive example in the public transport sector — proving that inclusivity and safety can go hand in hand to build a stronger, more empathetic city.