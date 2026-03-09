Hyderabad Man Loses ₹31.40 Lakh in Fake Job Placement Scam

A 33-year-old resident of Kukatpally Housing Board fell victim to an online job placement fraud, losing ₹31.40 lakh. Following the incident, he approached the Cyberabad cybercrime police and lodged a complaint.

According to the complaint filed on December 15, the victim received a phone call from a person who introduced himself as Gajula Balu. The caller claimed that he could help secure job placements for fresh graduates at a well-known global services company.

During their conversation, the victim mentioned that several of his cousins were searching for software-related jobs. Trusting the caller’s claims, he later shared the profiles of 16 job seekers with him. However, the victim made it clear that he would only make any payment after the candidates received their official offer letters. The caller agreed to this condition and later informed him that the candidates had already been issued offer letters.

Shortly afterward, the accused asked the victim to transfer ₹11,85,000 to a bank account registered under the name Balu. The victim complied with the request.

Later, the accused claimed that the bank transaction limit had been reached and asked the victim to send the remaining amount to another account. He provided bank details under the name Kesanupalli Ravi Teja. Believing the process was genuine, the victim transferred another ₹19,55,000, bringing the total amount paid to ₹31,40,000.

After the transfers were completed, another individual who introduced himself as Vinod Kumar Bathini contacted the candidates. He alleged that the consultancy had not yet received the payment and warned that the job offers would be withdrawn if the candidates did not pay the amount again on the same day.

Suspicious of the situation, the victim attempted to reach Gajula Balu for clarification. However, the phone was switched off, raising further doubts. Realizing that he had been cheated, the victim approached the Cyberabad cybercrime police and filed a complaint. Authorities have registered a case and begun an investigation into the alleged job placement scam.