Hyderabad Joins 2026 Top Cities List: Bengaluru and Delhi in the Mix

Hyderabad has earned global recognition after being ranked among the world’s top 100 cities in the World’s Best Cities 2026 list. The city secured the 82nd position, placing it alongside major international urban centers known for growth, livability and cultural influence.

Only a handful of Indian cities made it to the list, with Bengaluru leading at 29th place and Delhi at 54th. Hyderabad’s inclusion highlights its steady rise as a powerhouse in technology, business and quality urban development. Over the years, the city has struck a balance between heritage and modernity, standing out for its strong infrastructure, expanding IT corridor and overall livability.

The rankings evaluated more than 270 global cities on parameters such as economic performance, quality of life, environmental sustainability, tourism appeal and safety. Hyderabad’s performance across multiple categories played a key role in its inclusion.

Historic landmarks like Charminar and Golconda Fort continue to draw visitors, while large global technology companies have strengthened the city’s economic landscape. With a mix of cultural depth and rapid development, Hyderabad’s presence on the global list reflects its growing influence and its emergence as one of India’s most dynamic metros.