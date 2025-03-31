Hyderabad Inorbit Mall Restrooms Draw Criticism for No Urinal Dividers

A shopper at Hyderabad's Inorbit Mall recently had an unpleasant experience when he discovered that the men’s restroom had no dividers between the urinals. He expressed concerns about the lack of privacy and the discomfort of using an open row of urinals in a public place.

This issue sparked a discussion about restroom design and hygiene. Many people agreed that urinal dividers are important for privacy. One person shared their experience of using clear glass dividers at their gym, which did not provide any privacy. Others pointed out that the "splash dividers" are mainly there to prevent splashes rather than to offer privacy.

Some users joked about how difficult it is to avoid splashback while using the urinal, with one person humorously suggesting it could be a TED Talk topic. Other people suggested practical solutions, like lowering the mall’s Google Reviews rating to get management’s attention.

While some users noted that open urinals are common in many countries, others pointed out how unhygienic it is to place urinals next to washbasins. One commenter mentioned seeing a similar design at a Novotel hotel, where people either got used to it over time or waited for the restroom to be empty.

This conversation highlights the need for better restroom designs that balance hygiene and user comfort.