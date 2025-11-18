Hyderabad Income Tax Raids Target Pista House, Shah Ghouse, and Other Top Hotel Chains

The Income Tax Department on Monday launched a massive operation across Hyderabad, conducting simultaneous raids at nearly 15 locations connected to prominent hotel groups in the city. Teams of officials carried out coordinated inspections from early morning, targeting the residences and offices of chairmen, directors, and top management associated with several well-known hospitality businesses.

According to sources, the IT teams thoroughly examined financial records, digital data, property documents, and other transaction-related files to identify possible tax irregularities. The raids were part of an ongoing investigation aimed at uncovering undisclosed income, suspicious financial movements, and potential violations under the Income Tax Act.

Popular culinary establishments Pista House and Shah Ghouse were among the major locations inspected. Officials reportedly spent several hours inside their corporate offices and key outlets, scrutinizing accounting books, vendor payments, sales figures, and investment details. The searches also extended to the personal residences of senior executives associated with these chains.

While the department has not issued an official statement yet, the operation is expected to continue as officers analyse seized documents and electronic data. The raids have created a stir within the city’s hospitality sector, with more developments anticipated as the investigation progresses.