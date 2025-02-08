Hyderabad Holiday Plans Feb 8-9: Sonu Nigam’s Concert and Fun-Filled Weekend Events You Can't Miss!

Hyderabad is buzzing with a wide variety of events this weekend, catering to every interest. Whether you’re into music, culture, fitness, comedy, or creative workshops, there’s something exciting happening on February 8 and 9. Check out the list of events happening in the city to make your weekend unforgettable.

Live Music & Entertainment

Sonu Nigam Live in Concert

Date: February 8 | Time: 7 PM | Venue: Boulder Hills | Tickets: ₹1,499 onwards

Experience an unforgettable evening with Bollywood’s iconic singer, Sonu Nigam, as he performs his popular tracks.

Miss Monique Live Performance

Date: February 9 | Time: 7 PM | Venue: Quake Arena | Tickets: Free

Electronic music enthusiasts can enjoy Miss Monique’s energetic performance at Quake Arena.

Indian House Music Night

Date: February 8 | Time: 8 PM | Venue: Mindspace Social | Tickets: ₹399 onwards

Dive into a night of Indian house music featuring fresh electronic beats and rhythms.

Bolly Mix ft. Root Three Live

Date: February 8 | Time: 9 PM | Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Hitech City | Tickets: Free

Enjoy a fun fusion of Bollywood and contemporary music in a lively atmosphere at Hard Rock Cafe.

Cultural and Food Festivals

Odisha Food & Craft Mela

Date: February 8 & 9 | Time: 11 AM | Venue: Shilparamam | Tickets: Entry fee

Explore Odisha’s rich food, arts, and crafts at this two-day cultural celebration.

Sunday Soul Sante Flea Market

Date: February 9 | Time: 11 AM - 10 PM | Venue: Hitex Exhibition Centre | Tickets: ₹200 onwards

A lively flea market with a mix of art, fashion, food, and music awaits you at Sunday Soul Sante.

Outdoor & Fitness Activities

Thrifty x Present Run Club Morning

Date: February 9 | Time: 6 AM | Venue: Botanical Garden | Tickets: ₹99

Kickstart your day with a refreshing morning run at the beautiful Botanical Garden.

SCC Picnic Cinema: Me Before You

Date: February 8 | Time: 7 PM | Venue: One Golf Brewery | Tickets: ₹500 onwards

Relax under the stars with an outdoor screening of the heartwarming movie Me Before You.

Comedy & Creative Workshops

Divine Feminine Stand-up by Prashasti Singh

Date: February 8 | Time: 7:30 PM | Venue: KLN Prasad Auditorium | Tickets: ₹499 onwards

Enjoy an evening of laughter with stand-up comedian Prashasti Singh’s humorous take on life.

Pottery Workshop

Date: February 9 | Time: 1 PM | Venue: PaPaYa | Tickets: ₹999 onwards

Learn the art of pottery in a hands-on workshop and get creative with clay.