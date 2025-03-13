Hyderabad Holi 2025: Liquor Shops, Bars to Remain Closed on March 14

Hyderabad: Ahead of Holi celebrations, the Hyderabad police have announced the closure of all liquor and toddy shops, along with bars attached to restaurants, on March 14. The restriction will be in effect from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM across Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad commissionerates.

However, the directive does not apply to bars in star hotels and registered clubs. This decision is in accordance with Section 20 of the Telangana Excise Act, 1968, which grants authorities the power to temporarily close liquor establishments during public festivals to maintain law and order.

Additionally, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has ordered the closure of all slaughterhouses and retail beef shops on March 14. This directive applies to all such establishments within GHMC limits as part of the Holi festival observance.

GHMC Commissioner Ilambarithi has also requested the police commissionerates to assist civic staff in ensuring the effective enforcement of the order.

Authorities have urged the public to cooperate with these measures to ensure peaceful and orderly celebrations during the festival.