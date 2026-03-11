Hyderabad Gold Price Today: 22K, 24K Gold and Silver Rates on March 11, 2026

Gold and silver prices in Hyderabad continued to face downward pressure on March 11, 2026, as both precious metals extended their recent decline in the city’s bullion market.

After witnessing strong fluctuations during the early part of March, the latest dip in prices has brought a sense of relief to jewellery buyers and investors who had been waiting for rates to drop from their recent highs.

Market experts say the fall in Hyderabad’s bullion prices is largely influenced by weak signals from global markets, cautious investor behaviour, and softer trends in commodity trading. According to traders, gold and silver prices remain closely linked to international price movements, currency changes, and profit-booking after the recent rally in precious metals.

Gold prices decline in Hyderabad

Gold rates in Hyderabad moved lower today, reflecting the broader weakness seen in both domestic and global bullion markets. Jewellery retailers in the city say there has been a slight increase in customer enquiries, as many buyers view the current price correction as a favourable time to purchase compared with the higher levels recorded earlier this month.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Today (11 March 2026):

24 Carat Gold: ₹16,239 per gram

22 Carat Gold: ₹14,886 per gram

18 Carat Gold: ₹12,180 per gram

Traders note that gold prices remain highly sensitive to international developments, including changes in the US dollar, global economic uncertainty, and shifts in demand for safe-haven assets. In Hyderabad’s retail market, some customers are taking advantage of the price dip to make selective purchases.

Silver prices also remain weak

Silver prices in Hyderabad also stayed on the lower side, following the broader correction in precious metals. After witnessing a strong surge earlier this month, silver has been losing momentum, leading to softer spot prices in the local market.

Silver Rate in Hyderabad Today (11 March 2026):

Silver per gram: ₹300.10

Silver per kilogram: ₹3,00,100

Bullion dealers say silver generally experiences sharper price movements than gold. Its rates are influenced not only by investment demand but also by global industrial demand, commodity market sentiment, and speculative trading activity.

MCX trends mirror softer bullion market

The weakness in Hyderabad’s bullion prices is also reflected in futures trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), where both gold and silver have been trading with a negative bias in recent sessions.

Gold futures have remained under pressure as investors closely watch global inflation data, interest rate expectations, and geopolitical developments. Meanwhile, silver futures continue to show volatility as traders react to changing risk sentiment and broader commodity market trends.

Analysts suggest that gold and silver prices in Hyderabad may remain within a narrow range or slightly weak in the short term unless global markets witness a strong trigger. However, the ongoing dip is being seen as a good opportunity for jewellery buyers and small investors.

Factors Hyderabad buyers should monitor

For consumers and investors in Hyderabad, the key factors that could influence bullion prices in the coming days include global market trends, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate, and price movements on the MCX.

If global market pressure continues, gold and silver prices in the local market could remain subdued. However, any sudden geopolitical tensions or renewed safe-haven demand may quickly push prices higher again.

At present, Hyderabad’s bullion market is experiencing a softer phase, offering some relief to consumers after the sharp price rise witnessed earlier in March.

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