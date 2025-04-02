Hyderabad: GHMC Offers 5% Property Tax Rebate for Early Taxpayers in 2025-26

Hyderabad: In a major relief for property owners in Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced a 5% rebate on property tax for the financial year 2025-26 under its Early Bird Rebate Scheme. The initiative aims to encourage timely tax payments and provide financial relief to responsible taxpayers.

Who Can Avail the Rebate?

As per the GHMC Act 1955, Section 264(2), and the newly added sub-section (3), property owners who pay their full property tax for the financial year 2025-26 before April 30, 2025, will be eligible for a 5% rebate. This benefit applies irrespective of whether a demand notice or tax bill has been issued to the property owner.

However, it is important to note that this rebate applies only to the current financial year's tax and does not extend to any outstanding arrears from previous years.

How to Make the Payment?

GHMC has facilitated multiple payment options to ensure a smooth process for taxpayers. Payments can be made through the following channels:

Online Payment: GHMC’s official website and mobile app allow seamless online transactions.

GHMC’s official website and mobile app allow seamless online transactions. GHMC Citizen Service Centers: Taxpayers can visit their nearest service center for assistance.

Taxpayers can visit their nearest service center for assistance. MeeSeva Centers: Payments can be processed at designated MeeSeva outlets.

Payments can be processed at designated MeeSeva outlets. Banks & Digital Wallets: Selected banks and digital payment platforms also accept tax payments for added convenience.

Government’s Intent Behind the Scheme

The Early Bird Rebate Scheme is part of GHMC’s broader efforts to improve tax compliance and increase revenue collection without burdening taxpayers. By offering an incentive for early payments, the corporation aims to enhance liquidity, enabling the timely execution of civic projects, infrastructure improvements, and public welfare initiatives.

Taxpayer Benefits and Response

Over the years, the scheme has witnessed a positive response from property owners, with thousands of taxpayers opting for early payments to avail of the rebate. By paying before April 30, property owners can not only reduce their financial burden but also contribute to the city's overall development.

GHMC officials urge all eligible property owners to take advantage of this scheme and complete their payments at the earliest to enjoy the rebate.

For further information, property owners can visit the official GHMC website or reach out to designated helplines for assistance.