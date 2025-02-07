Hyderabad February 2025: Top Events You Can't Miss This Month

Hyderabad is buzzing with exciting events this February, offering something for everyone! Whether you're a student looking to study abroad, a tech enthusiast, or a startup fan, here are the top events you can't miss:

1. Gifts and Stationery India Expo

Date: February 1 – 28

Venue: HITEX Exhibition Centre

Explore the latest trends in gifts and stationery at this ongoing event. Whether you're a business owner or simply curious, this expo offers a great chance to check out the market’s best offerings.

2. Destination USA

Date: February 15 | 9:30 am – 6:00 pm

Venue: Taj Krishna

Planning to study in the U.S.? This event is perfect for you! Meet university representatives, get valuable visa tips, and discover all the study opportunities available in the U.S.

3. Freshworks SaaS@Scale AI 2025 by AWS, Scylla DB

Date: February 15 | 9:30 am – 5:30 pm

Venue: T-Hub, Knowledge City Road

If you’re into tech, don't miss this session on how AI is revolutionizing the SaaS industry. Learn from industry experts and connect with leaders in the field.

4. Technology Sabha 2025

Date: February 21 – 23

Venue: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

For tech lovers, this event covers everything from digital governance and cybersecurity to the latest tech trends. It's a great opportunity to expand your knowledge.

5. Startup Party Presents Startup Valley

Date: February 23 | 3:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Venue: Hitec City

Are you into startups? This event is for you! Network with like-minded individuals, learn from experts, and make valuable connections in the startup world.

Don’t miss out on these exciting opportunities to learn, network, and grow! Whether you’re a student or a professional, there’s something for everyone in Hyderabad this February.