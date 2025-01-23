Hyderabad: Ex-Army Man Kills Wife and Boils Her in Cooker

A shocking case has come to light from Hyderabad, where the confession of an Ex-Army man has sent chills across the country. The man, a retired army officer working as a security guard, has confessed to killing his 35-year-old wife. He reportedly boiled some body parts in a cooker while disposing of others in a nearby lake. The incident took place in Venkateswara Colony under Meerpet Police Station limits in Rangareddy district.

The man chopped the body in the bathroom and boiled the parts in a pressure cooker. He then separated the bones, ground them using a pestle and boiled them again. After multiple rounds of cooking flesh and bones for three days, the man packed and dumped them into Meerpet Lake.

According to the police, the deceased had been reported missing nearly a week ago. The mother of the victim had filed a missing complaint. In her complaint, the lady stated that her daughter who was married thirteen years ago and staying with her husband was missing.

DCP, LB Nagar, who said, “A missing case was reported on January 17. In that case, the husband is self-claiming that he killed his wife. We are continuing the investigation. As of now, we are not finalizing the death. The husband claimed that he killed his wife with a knife, chopped the body parts, and threw them into the lake. We have to find out the truth, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Police Inspector Meerpet, Nagaraju, stated, “On the 18th of this month, a lady named Subamma gave a missing complaint that her daughter Madhavi, who got married thirteen years ago with Gurumurthy, a retired army employee and currently working as a security guard in Kanchanbagh, had gone missing. For the last five years, both the wife and husband have been living with their two children in Meerpet Police Station limits in Venkateswara Colony. On the 16th of this month, the complainant’s daughter Madhavi and her husband Gurumurthy argued over some issue and walked out of the house. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter.”

Further investigation into the case is underway.