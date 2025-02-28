Hyderabad: DRDO’s Vigyan Vaibhav Defence Expo Kicks Off Today, Feb 28 – Mar 2

Hyderabad is set to showcase India's defence strength at the 'Vigyan Vaibhav' event from February 28 to March 2 at the Gachibowli stadium. This three-day exhibition will display a range of advanced defence technology, from hypersonic missiles to the Arjun battle tank, drones, radars, and future warfare innovations.

For the first time, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will offer the general public and students a chance to experience India’s defence capabilities up close. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event on Friday. It is being jointly organized by DRDO, the Aeronautical Society of India, and the Kalam Institute of Youth Excellence as part of Indian National Science Day celebrations.

The event will feature over 200 stalls showcasing DRDO’s cutting-edge missile systems, aerospace technologies, and other defence products. Visitors will get to see short-range ballistic missiles, quick-reaction surface-to-air missiles, hypersonic glide missiles, and the latest radar systems. Defence research labs, PSUs, and private players are also participating in this event.

One of the highlights will be the chance to witness real missile models, including hypersonic missiles, surface-to-surface missiles, and surface-to-air missiles. These models will be displayed without propulsion and explosives, offering people their first close-up look at the technology. DRDO Director GA Srinivas Murthy emphasized that this event is an opportunity for the public to experience the technology that plays a key role in India’s defence.

The event will attract 25,000 to 30,000 students, creating awareness about defence and aerospace technologies. U Raja Babu, DRDO’s DG Missiles, mentioned that the goal is to inspire students and help them make informed career choices in these fields.

The exhibition will be open to registered students on the first day, while the general public can visit on March 1 and 2 from 9 am to 6 pm.