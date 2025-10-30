Hyderabad: Cyclone Montha Wrecks Havoc; Srisailam, Warangal Highways Destroyed!

Cyclone Montha has left a trail of destruction across Telangana, with heavy rainfall and flash floods causing major damage to two of the state’s most important highways. The Hyderabad Srisailam Highway and the Hyderabad Warangal Highway have both suffered severe structural damage, disrupting traffic and isolating several local communities.

On Thursday morning, a large section of the Hyderabad Srisailam Highway near Lattipur village in Nagarkurnool district collapsed after continuous rainfall. Overflowing water from the nearby Dindi Project flooded the road, eroding its foundation and washing away a major stretch. The collapse left vehicles stranded on both sides, forcing authorities to halt traffic completely as engineers began emergency repair work.

The Hyderabad Warangal Highway also faced extensive flooding, with parts of the route submerged near Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet. Torrential rain caused several drainage systems to overflow, leading to sinkholes and waterlogging along key stretches of the highway. One major road near Bhadrakali Temple was cut off after a local stream breached its banks, submerging the area and making travel impossible.

District administrations across Telangana have issued red and orange alerts for regions including Nagarkurnool, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Bhadradri Kothagudem. People have been urged to avoid nonessential travel as weather forecasts indicate continued rainfall. Public works and disaster management teams have been deployed to monitor bridges, clear debris and divert traffic to safer alternate routes.

The extensive damage to these highways has not only disrupted transportation but also highlighted the vulnerability of critical infrastructure during extreme weather. For now, restoration efforts are underway as authorities focus on stabilising eroded sections and reopening at least one lane of movement. The next 24 to 48 hours will be crucial as teams assess the structural stability of the affected routes and work to restore normal connectivity.