Hyderabad Crime: Cyberabad Police Arrests Five for Rs.3 Crore Online Fraud!

The Cyberabad Police in Hyderabad have arrested five individuals in connection with a major online fraud case that cost a travel company nearly three crore rupees. The accused, identified as C Sivanarayana, K Narayana Swamy, Anugula Rajkumar, Jadda Brahmaih and Pericherla Varma, are believed to have exploited a flaw in the company’s digital wallet and ticket booking system.

According to investigators, the group discovered that by repeatedly recharging their wallets, booking tickets and cancelling them immediately, they could trigger a software glitch that allowed both the refund and the original balance to remain in the account. This effectively doubled their wallet value every time they carried out the process. The scam continued for several weeks, resulting in an estimated illegal gain of over three crore rupees.

Police officials recovered twenty four mobile phones, nineteen SIM cards and several other digital devices used to carry out the transactions. The accused are said to have operated from multiple locations, using false identities and different accounts to avoid detection.

Cyberabad’s cybercrime division noted that such wallet refund manipulation scams are becoming increasingly common and urged companies to conduct regular audits of their payment gateways and refund systems. The police also advised users to stay vigilant about unusual wallet credits or repeated refund notifications.

This case highlights the growing sophistication of cyber fraud operations in India. By exploiting minor technical loopholes, scammers continue to target financial platforms and e commerce services. Authorities have stated that investigations are ongoing and that more arrests could follow as the probe expands to identify potential accomplices and digital trail links.