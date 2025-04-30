Hyderabad: B.Tech and MBA Holders Forced into Delivery Jobs Due to Lack of Opportunities

Every day in Hyderabad, it’s common to see young men zipping through traffic on bikes, wearing food delivery bags or working for ride-pooling services. What many don’t realize is that a large number of them are B.Tech graduates, MBAs, and degree holders—highly educated, but struggling to find jobs in their own fields.

These young men have come from small towns and villages with big dreams. They hoped for jobs in software companies or corporate offices. But today, they deliver food or pick up ride passengers—not by choice, but out of financial pressure and lack of opportunities.

“We studied hard and earned our degrees, but still couldn’t find proper jobs,” said one delivery boy, who is a B.Tech graduate. “Colleges didn’t give us practical training or help with placements. We’re doing this work so we don’t become a burden to our parents.”

Many students blame colleges for focusing only on theory and not providing skills that companies actually look for. Others say the job market is overcrowded, and unless you have strong references or expensive certifications, it’s hard to get noticed.

This situation highlights a growing issue: education does not always equal employment. These stories reflect the frustration and resilience of a generation caught between academic qualifications and real-world survival.

As more educated youth turn to gig work, their struggles raise an important question—are our colleges really preparing students for the jobs of today?