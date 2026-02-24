Hyderabad Braces for Rain Today, February 24: Yellow Alert Issued Across Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow weather alert for Hyderabad and 17 districts across Telangana for February 24, 2026. This warning comes as a moisture-rich weather system from the Bay of Bengal strengthens and moves inland, triggering unstable atmospheric conditions.

Under this alert, Hyderabad is expected to experience cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and an increased likelihood of rain or thunderstorms. Light to moderate showers — possibly accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 30–40 km/h — are forecast in many parts of the city and surrounding districts.

For February 24 specifically, the day will likely begin with overcast skies and mild temperatures around 28–30°C, with scattered rain showers possible later in the afternoon or evening. Meteorologists have advised residents to be cautious of sudden weather changes, particularly during outdoor travel and activities.

This unseasonal weather pattern marks a departure from the typical dry and warming late-winter conditions seen in Hyderabad, as moisture from the sea interacts with local winds to spark brief rain and cloudiness.