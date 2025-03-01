Hyderabad ACB Registers 17 Cases in February 2025, 23 Public Servants Booked

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Hyderabad, registered 17 cases in February 2025, including 15 trap cases and two cases related to disproportionate assets.

According to an official statement, 23 public servants, including two outsourcing employees and private individuals, were caught and remanded in judicial custody. The ACB seized a total of Rs 7,60,000 in various trap operations across multiple departments, including BC Welfare, Energy, Home, Forest, Agriculture & Cooperation, Education, Social Welfare, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, Revenue, MA UD, Transport, and Roads & Buildings.

In the two disproportionate assets cases, authorities unearthed assets worth Rs 4,13,78,767. The bureau also secured a conviction in one of its earlier trap cases. GM Sudarshan, who served as the Panchayat Secretary of Kotagiri Village & Mandal in Nizamabad district, was sentenced on February 14, 2025. He had been trapped in 2014 and was convicted under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988. The court sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for one year and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 under Section 7 of the Act. Additionally, he was sentenced to another year of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 under Section 13(1)(d) r/w 13(2) of the PC Act, 1988.

The ACB has urged citizens to report corruption and bribery incidents by calling the toll-free helpline 1064.