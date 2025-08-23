Hyderabad 2BHK Scheme: 23,000 GHMC Houses Still Vacant Despite Allotment

Hyderabad: Thousands of beneficiaries of the state government’s 2BHK housing scheme under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have moved into their allotted flats after receiving official notices. The notices gave them a 10-day deadline to take possession.

However, despite the push, a large number of flats continue to remain vacant. According to a report in The Hindu, nearly 23,255 2BHK houses are yet to be occupied, even though they were allotted years ago.

Second Notices on the Way

Authorities are now planning to issue second notices to the beneficiaries who have not occupied their allotted homes. If they still fail to take possession, the government may reallocate these flats to the poorest of the poor among the 2BHK beneficiaries.

1 Lakh 2BHK Houses in GHMC

In GHMC limits, around 1 lakh 2BHK houses were sanctioned, of which 65,743 were allotted to beneficiaries by October 2023. Additionally, nearly 10,000 houses are expected to be allotted to families that will be displaced during the upcoming Musi River rejuvenation project.

Waiting Beneficiaries Hope for City-Based Allotments

Meanwhile, those still waiting for allotments expressed hope that the government would provide flats within city limits, as relocation to faraway areas could affect their livelihoods and daily earnings.

The 2BHK housing scheme, launched to provide dignified housing for low-income families, continues to face challenges in ensuring timely occupation of the constructed flats.