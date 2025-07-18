Heavy Rain Alert for Hyderabad and Parts of Telangana: July 18 to July 22

On Friday afternoon, July 18, 2025, rain battered Hyderabad's southern and northern regions, causing drivers and pedestrians to seek cover. The city has had rainfall for the second day in a row.

The entire Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area is expected to see moderate rain with strong to extremely intense spells, according to an alert issued by the India Meteorological Department at 3:31 p.m.

Hyderabad Rains, July 18th: Heavy Rains Lash City, and Forecast

The data from the Telangana Development Planning Society, collected from 8.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. on Friday, shows that the rain was distributed fairly throughout the city, with Kukatpally receiving the most rainfall (93.0 mm), followed by Chandrayangutta (91.9 mm) and Begumpet (91.0 mm). Hyderabad and ten other Telangana districts are under a heavy rainfall warning for Saturday, July 19, 2025, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD's most recent advisory states that there is a high probability of heavy rainfall in certain areas of the districts of Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Nagarkurnool. Furthermore, it is quite probable that isolated locations across all 33 districts may see thunderstorms with lightning and strong surface winds.

For the next 24 hours, Hyderabad and the nearby areas will have mostly cloudy skies. In certain areas of the city, moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers with strong winds are likely to develop in the evening or at night. It is highly probable that hazy weather will prevail in the morning. The warning stated that the lowest and maximum temperatures will probably be about 22°C and 32°C, respectively.

Hyderabad and the neighboring areas experienced intense rain on Thursday evening and early Friday.