Diwali 2025: Hyderabad Police Warns Citizens Over Cyber Fraud!

With Diwali just around the corner, the Cyber Crime Unit of Hyderabad City Police has issued a strong advisory urging citizens to stay alert against a rising wave of online scams targeting festive shoppers. The police have cautioned that cybercriminals are exploiting the festive mood by creating fake shopping websites, circulating phishing links, and distributing malicious mobile applications disguised as e-commerce platforms.

In an awareness message shared on social media, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar, IPS, warned citizens to “stay cyber safe and stay vigilant,” highlighting how scammers are taking advantage of people looking for festive discounts. These fraudsters lure victims with offers that appear unbelievably attractive, eventually tricking them into revealing sensitive banking and personal details.

According to the official press note, the Cyber Crime Unit has identified several methods currently being used by fraudsters. One common approach involves fake e-commerce portals and unauthorized mobile applications that promise huge discounts on electronics, gifts, and gadgets. Once victims download these malicious apps or make payments through these websites, their banking information gets compromised.

Another tactic is the use of phishing links and fake payment gateways that harvest card details, OTPs, and net banking credentials. The police have also noted an increase in “lucky draw” and “Diwali gift” scams, where victims receive messages claiming they’ve won exclusive rewards but must pay a small processing fee to claim them.

Additionally, cybercriminals are promoting fake ads on social media pages, offering heavy discounts on branded products that never arrive after payment is made.

Two recent cases underline the severity of the situation. A 29-year-old woman from Secunderabad was defrauded of Rs.1.4 lakh after being contacted by scammers posing as executives of an online shopping site.

Believing she had been selected for a special Diwali gift offer, she transferred money to a fraudulent account. In another incident, a 69-year-old man from Azampura lost Rs.1.02 lakh after calling a fake Blinkit customer care number found on Google. The scammers sent him a malicious APK file, which once installed, gave them remote access to his phone and banking apps.

Police have explained that many citizens fall into these traps by trusting visually appealing festive ads on social media, downloading unverified apps, or making advance payments without verifying sellers. Sharing OTPs or PINs on fraudulent websites has also led to major losses.

To prevent such crimes, the Hyderabad Police have urged the public to shop only through verified e-commerce platforms, avoid clicking on suspicious links, and refrain from installing APK files from unknown sources. Citizens should also enable two-factor authentication on online accounts and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Those who fall victim to cyber fraud are advised to contact the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) or lodge a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in for immediate assistance. Prompt reporting, police say, can help freeze fraudulent transactions and prevent further loss.

As festive offers flood social media and messaging apps, the Hyderabad Police have reminded citizens that a few moments of caution can prevent lasting damage. Verify before you buy, and stay cyber safe this festive season.