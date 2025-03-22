Direct Flights from Hyderabad RGIA to Australia Among 10 New International Destinations

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) is set to expand its global reach by adding 10 new direct flights to international destinations. This expansion will increase RGIA's current direct connectivity to 22 international cities. According to RGIA officials, the first batch of flights will begin within the next six months, including routes to Hong Kong, Hanoi, Addis Ababa, and Amsterdam.

Additionally, talks with various Indian and international airlines are in advanced stages to introduce new destinations such as Paris, Australia, Kathmandu, Krabi, Jakarta, and Denpasar over the next 12 to 18 months. This expansion will particularly benefit students traveling for higher education in countries like France and Australia. Currently, travelers to Australia face up to 14 hours of travel with layovers in places like Singapore or Bangkok, but direct flights will reduce travel time to seven or eight hours. Similarly, those flying to Paris often have stopovers in West Asia, Delhi, or Mumbai, but direct flights will make the journey more convenient.

"We are working with international airlines to explore new routes. With bilateral agreements in place, there’s significant interest in connecting Hyderabad to emerging destinations like Indonesia, the Philippines, and Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan," said Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd.

In FY24, Hyderabad's international passenger traffic reached 4.2 million. The airport’s international seat capacity has also grown to 60,889, compared to 46,832 weekly seats before the pandemic. Post-pandemic, RGIA has introduced new destinations, including Frankfurt (Germany), Phuket (Thailand), Madina (Saudi Arabia), Don Mueang (Thailand), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Male (Maldives), and Ras Al Khaimah (UAE). Airlines like IndiGo, Air India Express, Nok Air, Salam Air, Kuwait Airways, Lufthansa, Thai AirAsia, and Singapore Airlines have expanded their services from RGIA to international routes.

With the arrival of new aircraft for domestic carriers like IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Group in FY2026, RGIA expects a strong demand for new routes. Airlines are likely to begin operations to destinations such as Vietnam, Hong Kong, Ethiopia, Amsterdam, and other Southeast Asian cities. The airport anticipates significant growth in international traffic in FY2026, making Hyderabad an even more connected global hub.