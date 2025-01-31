CM Revanth Reddy Lays Foundation for Hyderabad’s New Osmania General Hospital

Hyderabad’s Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the new Osmania General Hospital (OGH) at Goshamahal today. The upcoming 2,000-bed hospital will cover 32 lakh square feet and is set to be a world-class medical facility with advanced infrastructure, enhancing healthcare in Telangana.

The new hospital will have 29 major and 12 minor operation theatres, including robotic surgery rooms and a dedicated transplant theatre for specialized procedures. It will also introduce new medical education programs, with eight super-specialty disciplines across 30 departments. A new academic block will house colleges for nursing, dental, and physiotherapy courses, supporting medical training.

The hospital project is a collaborative effort involving several departments, including health, education, and law enforcement. The hospital will be built on 26 acres, while the adjacent police campus is being redesigned to meet operational needs. To improve accessibility, road infrastructure around the hospital and nearby police stadium will be upgraded, with 'no signal' junctions and underpasses to reduce traffic congestion. Additionally, helipads will be installed for emergency patient transfers and organ transplant procedures.

This project aims to strengthen Telangana's healthcare system and improve medical services for the community.